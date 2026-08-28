NM Court Trims County's Bid For Inmate Settlement Coverage
By Eli Flesch ( August 28, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal court rejected much of a county's suit against a mental health provider and its insurer in a dispute over whether they broke their indemnification duties by settling correctional facility inmate suits without also settling the county's claims....
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