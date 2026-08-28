Wash. Paper Mill Tank Called Unfit Ahead Of Deadly Collapse
By Rachel Riley ( August 28, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- An inspector warned Nippon Dynawave Packaging that a storage tank at its paper mill in Washington state was unfit for service and at high risk of failure roughly 10 months before the vessel ruptured in May and flooded the plant with corrosive liquid that left 11 employees dead, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board reported Friday. ...
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