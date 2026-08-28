Real Estate Co. Can't Dodge Pa. Brokerage Kickback Claims

By Isaac Monterose ( August 28, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused on Thursday to dismiss the state attorney general's kickbacks lawsuit against a real estate settlement services provider accused of running a kickbacks scheme that involved, among other things, transferring his mortgage brokerages' stock to real estate agents that would send their clients to his mortgage brokerages....
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