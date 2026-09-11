Midterm Wins Could Help Dems Probe Trump's BigLaw Deals

By Courtney Bublé ( September 11, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- If the Democrats take back one or both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, a big item on their oversight agenda will be to step up ongoing investigations of the deals that nine major law firms cut with the Trump administration last year....
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