Q3 Numbers Refine Picture Of SEC Enforcement Trajectory

By Adrienna Huffman, Jan Jindra and Erik Johannesson ( August 31, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Relative to past years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement docket remained quiet through the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, running from April through June. While this reinforces the case that the enforcement slowdown that began last year may reflect more than a temporary transition between administrations, the estimate for the third quarter appears to show a slight rebound....
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