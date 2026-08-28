Tractor Supply Co. Can't Shut Down Tobacco Fee Suit

By Grace Elletson ( August 28, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge declined to toss a suit claiming Tractor Supply Co. improperly hit workers with an $780 annual health plan fee if they used tobacco, rejecting arguments that the worker who filed the suit wasn't fit to lead the case....
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