SC Panel Waives Scrutiny On Kirkland-Guided Data Center

By Nate Beck ( August 31, 2026, 2:01 PM EDT) -- South Carolina regulators have decided not to apply a law requiring construction approval to a 450-megawatt, natural gas-powered project proposed by a Kirkland & Ellis LLP-advised data center builder, despite calls from an environmental group for more scrutiny of the development....
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