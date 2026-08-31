6th Circ. Splits On Tenn. Social Media Age-Verification Law

By Emily Field ( August 31, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel said a lower court should have blocked Tennessee's age-verification law for social media platforms while an internet industry group challenged the statute, finding the group had shown it would be harmed by compliance costs and the loss of free speech liberties....
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