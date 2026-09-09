How Quantum Risk Could Reshape Legal Obligations

By Fitz Collings and Katie Hill ( September 9, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Every day, critical corporate data, such as proprietary source code, clinical trial results and trade secret semiconductor manufacturing processes, traverses networks protected by traditional cryptographic systems — systems that the federal government now believes a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could defeat in the not-so-distant future....
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