Citigroup Must Face RICO Suit Over Mexico Fraud Scheme

By Katryna Perera ( August 31, 2026, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge said Monday bondholder plaintiffs have standing to pursue racketeering claims in a suit accusing Citigroup of running a massive cash advance fraud scheme, finding that although the "operative locus" of the fraud was in Mexico, a large part of Citigroup's alleged conduct occurred in the United States....
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