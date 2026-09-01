3 Things To Know: Texas Judge Halts Abortion Drug Suit
By Mark Payne ( September 1, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has paused a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of abortion medication mifepristone until after the agency has conducted a safety review of the drug....
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