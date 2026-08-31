Anthem Owes $854K For No Surprises Act Awards, Court Told

By Hope Patti ( August 31, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- An air ambulance company has told a Virginia federal court that two Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield affiliates and nearly two dozen plan sponsors violated the No Surprises Act by failing to pay more than $854,000 in binding arbitration awards stemming from the provision of out-of-network emergency services....
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