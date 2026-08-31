EU Sets Evidence Standard For Steel Duty Anti-Evasion Rule
By Jack McLoone ( August 31, 2026, 1:04 PM EDT) -- The European Commission on Monday established the types of evidence that those that import steel into the bloc will need to provide to satisfy new rules requiring clearer information about the country of origin for such products....
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