Nuvo's $9.75M D&O Deal Ends US-Israel Bankruptcy Clash
By Ben Zigterman ( August 31, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt pregnancy-technology firm Nuvo Group and an Israeli court-appointed trustee tasked with liquidating it reached an agreement that resolves their cross-border disputes by using a $9.75 million settlement payment from insurers of former executives....
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