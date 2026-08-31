SEC Gears Up To Pull Shareholder Proposal Rule

By Jessica Corso ( August 31, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may soon propose regulations that could change the way corporate ballots are written and voted on, informing the White House of plans to address proxy solicitation and to rescind a commission regulation on shareholder proposals. ...
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