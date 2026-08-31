Erie Bus Dispatchers Aren't Union-Exempt Supervisors

By Matthew Santoni ( August 31, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Seven dispatchers at the Metropolitan Transit Authority for Erie, Pennsylvania, are not "supervisors" exempt from membership in the authority's labor union, since their roles in scheduling overtime or reporting rule infractions were constrained by their contract and only occasionally crossed the line into supervision, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Monday....
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