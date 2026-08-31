Hospital Ex-Exec Pleads Not Guilty To $239M Testing Fraud

By Lauraann Wood ( August 31, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A former Chicago hospital executive who stopped fighting extradition to face fraud, money laundering, embezzlement and several other U.S. criminal charges pled not guilty Monday to prosecutors' accusation that he stole more than $239 million in a COVID-19 testing fraud scheme....
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