Judge Trims Claims In Insurance Software Trade Secret Case
By Elliot Weld ( August 31, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Chicago on Monday issued a mixed ruling in a case brought by a company that makes insurance agency management software against a rival that it claims created a fake insurance company to steal trade secrets, dismissing some claims but preserving others for trade secret misappropriation and violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act....
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