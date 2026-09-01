Mass. Justices Uphold Plea Despite Police Corruption Claims

By Brandon Lowrey ( September 1, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has affirmed the denial of a man's request to withdraw his guilty pleas to the murders of two women, saying he failed to show on appeal that serious Boston Police Department corruption in a related murder investigation tainted his own case....
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