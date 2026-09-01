EPA Grants 29 Small Refiners Renewable Fuel Exemptions
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 1, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has decided to exempt 29 small refiners from a total of nearly 1.8 billion gallons of renewable fuel blending requirements for the 2025 compliance year....
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