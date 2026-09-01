Latham Leads Epiris' £1B Buy Of Gamma Communications

By Najiyya Budaly ( September 1, 2026, 12:20 PM BST) -- Private equity firm Epiris LLP will buy Gamma Communications PLC for £1.015 billion ($1.374 billion), the companies said Tuesday, in a deal that will take the U.K. telecommunications business private....
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