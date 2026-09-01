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UK Maps Out Pension Fund Inheritance Tax Reporting Rules

By Josh White ( September 1, 2026, 9:05 PM BST) -- The U.K. government set out further detail on inheritance tax reporting rules to be rolled out for pension schemes as part of fiscal changes to bring unused pension pots into taxation in April 2027, according to a policy paper....

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