Linklaters Welcomes J&J Litigation VP In New York

By Andrea Keckley ( September 1, 2026, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP announced on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson's vice president of litigation has joined its ranks in New York, touting his experience "leading the company through some of its most significant and complex legal challenges, including the litigation and resolution of one of the largest and most consequential mass torts in U.S. history."...
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