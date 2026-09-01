NY Firm, Clinics Reject FedEx's 'Staged' Crashes Claims

By Linda Chiem ( September 1, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New York personal injury firm and various healthcare providers have told a Manhattan federal judge that FedEx has asserted implausible claims alleging they orchestrated an insurance fraud scheme to fabricate medical records and inflate accident claims, saying there is no such racketeering enterprise....
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