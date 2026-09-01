NJ Gov. Renews Judicial Advisory Panel With 5 Newcomers

By Carla Baranauckas ( September 1, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill expanded and reshaped the state's Judicial Advisory Panel on Monday, issuing an executive order that adds an eighth seat on the panel and replaces four of its longtime members, including three former state Supreme Court justices who had served under previous administrations, with new appointees....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.