Conservative Think Tank Seeks TCPA Waiver To Make AI Calls
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 1, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Economic think tank The Club for Growth has asked the Federal Communications Commission for Telephone Consumer Protection Act waivers to use artificial intelligence to make noncommercial calls....
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