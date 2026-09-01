NC Bar Defends Discipline Of Former Judge To Top Court

By Hayley Fowler ( September 1, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina State Bar's decision to punish a former judge for actions he took while on the bench is not an attack on judicial independence, the bar argued in urging the state's top court not to take up an appeal challenging an order of discipline against him....
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