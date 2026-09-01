Colo. Judge Tosses DirecTV Bid To Void Union Award
By Zach Dupont ( September 1, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge Tuesday following oral arguments dismissed a complaint from DirecTV seeking to vacate an arbitration award over layoffs of union technicians after the court found that its "narrow" ability to review arbitration decisions bars the litigation....
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