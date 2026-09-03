Deal Termination Lessons From Verisk Merger Review Ruling

By David Pearl and Damian Petrovic ( September 3, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 7, the Delaware Chancery Court ordered Verisk Analytics Inc. to continue pursuing Federal Trade Commission clearance of its $2.35 billion acquisition of AccuLynx.com, even though Verisk had purported to terminate the deal seven months earlier....
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