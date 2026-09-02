8th Circ. OKs 15-Year Sentence For Facebook Body Part Seller

By Parker Quinlan ( September 2, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has ruled that an apprentice mortician sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling human remains on Facebook must stay in prison, because even though the punishment is an upward departure from sentencing guidelines, it is fair based on the nature of the crime....
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