Trump Foreign Equipment Order Perplexes Power Cos.

By Keith Goldberg ( September 2, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. power industry is scrambling to make sense of President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order restricting imports of equipment used for the electricity grid, and attorneys say complying with the directive could ultimately make projects more expensive and take them longer to build....
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