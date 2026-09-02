Austrian Oil Pipe Imports Facing Possible Countervailing Duty
By Jack McLoone ( September 2, 2026, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Imports of certain pipes known as oil country tubular goods from Austria are in line for a possible countervailing duty after the U.S. Department of Commerce found Monday that they are benefiting from government subsidies....
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