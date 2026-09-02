DOJ Says Trump's Jan. 6 Speech Was An Official Act

By Jared Foretek ( September 2, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump was carrying out one of his office's "most important functions" when he urged protesters to head to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and "fight like hell," so the D.C. Circuit should deem his speech official conduct....
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