Firms Vie For Lead Counsel Role In Vestis Derivative Suit

By Christine DeRosa ( September 2, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs in a shareholder derivative action against the top brass of Vestis Corp. are in a tussle to get different law firms appointed as lead counsel, with the original plaintiff backing The Brown Law Firm PC and the additional plaintiffs pushing The Rosen Law Firm PA and Johnson Fistel PLLP....
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