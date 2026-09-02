HMRC Defeats Shareholder Appeal Over £10M Payout

By Josh White ( September 2, 2026, 8:51 PM BST) -- Britain's tax authority didn't misinterpret tax legislation when it applied anti-avoidance rules to a holding company's payout of £10 million ($13.5 million) to shareholders, a London tribunal ruled Wednesday....
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