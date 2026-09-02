Banks Can Discuss Fraud Without Disclosing SARs
By Sarah Jarvis ( September 2, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's financial crimes unit and other financial regulators said Wednesday that banks can communicate with customers who are the subject of suspicious activity reports about potential underlying fraud so long as they don't reveal the existence of the report....
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