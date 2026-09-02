Snap Mobile Skims From Online Fundraisers, Donor Claims
By Ben Adlin ( September 2, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Washington woman who donated through Snap Mobile's online fundraising platform filed a proposed class action claiming that the company deceptively skims up to 20% of donations as a platform fee on top of a 4% processing fee and a prepopulated "tip" that users must affirmatively decline....
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