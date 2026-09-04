CISA Town Halls Signal Key Cyber Rule Changes Ahead

By Ashden Fein, Caleb Skeath and Web Leslie ( September 4, 2026, 12:54 PM EDT) -- More than two years after proposed regulations were published, the final rule to implement sweeping notification requirements under the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act, or CIRCIA, may finally be taking shape....
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