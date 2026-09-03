KKR Buying Garage Door Co. In $2B Deal, Plus More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 3, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm KKR agreed to acquire garage door repair company A1 Garage Door in a $2 billion deal, Advent International is seeking out more healthcare deals in Australia and New Zealand, and TPG filed confidential plans for an estimated $2.5 billion Malaysian initial public offering of hospital assets....
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