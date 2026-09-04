Meta Layoff Suit Serves As Early Test Of AI Bias Claims

By Manny Starr ( September 4, 2026, 9:48 AM EDT) -- On July 13, more than two dozen current and former Meta employees sued the company in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, saying that Meta used artificial intelligence systems to score and rank its employees. In Does 1-26 v. Meta Platforms Inc., they allege that this scoring system, including an AI assistant called Metamate, helped decide who was selected among the roughly 8,000 employees that Meta laid off....