Hospital Group Wants To Weigh In On $32M Yale Death Verdict

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 4, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Hospital Association urged a state appeals court to let it weigh in on a challenge to a nearly $32 million judgment entered against a Yale University-affiliated hospital over a premature baby's death, arguing the case presents important issues surrounding wrongful death damages....
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