Kavanaugh Stays Out Of Mich. Voter ID Referendum Row
By Katie Buehler ( September 3, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh declined Thursday to wade into a dispute over Michigan election officials' refusal to put on ballots this November a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would require voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship to participate in state and local elections....
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