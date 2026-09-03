GAO Flags Bank Disclosure Review Gaps After 2023 Failures
By Sarah Jarvis ( September 3, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office urged Congress Thursday to consider closing a gap that allows certain publicly traded banks to not make the same type of investor disclosures as banks whose investor filings are reviewed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pointing to the bank failures of 2023 as a reason why....
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