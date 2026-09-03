Ex-Pardon Atty Says DOJ Fired Her Over Actor's Gun Rights

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 3, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. pardon attorney Liz Oyer sued the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday in Washington, D.C., federal court, alleging the department unlawfully fired her for not recommending Mel Gibson get his gun rights back — a request she said was based on the actor's relationship with President Donald Trump....
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