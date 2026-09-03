Ex-EdgarAgents Worker To Pay $1.86M In Insider Trading Case
By Gina Kim ( September 3, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A former staffer for a firm that helps companies with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings will pay approximately $1.86 million to settle allegations that he used material nonpublic information pilfered from his employer to fuel an insider trading conspiracy with a colleague, according to a motion Thursday in New York federal court....
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