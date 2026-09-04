SEC Says Adviser Used Investor Funds For Gambling, Trips
By Sydney Price ( September 4, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Friday it has reached a $3.2 million settlement with a Chicago-based investment adviser accused of gambling away and misspending much of the millions of dollars he raised from individual investors in a purported high-return loan scheme....
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