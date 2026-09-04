Norwegian Oil Biz Pulls £202M Offer For Genel
By Dawood Fakhir ( September 4, 2026, 7:25 PM BST) -- Norwegian energy firm DNO ASA said Friday that it has dropped its roughly £202 million ($273 million) takeover bid for Genel Energy PLC after the latter's refusal to extend the deadline to negotiate an offer....
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