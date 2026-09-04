Skadden, Kirkland Fined $2M Over Ga. Case Cover-Up

By Christine DeRosa ( September 4, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has ordered a $2 million sanction against defense attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP in a fraud case, calling their actions "a widespread, long-running cover-up" in which they were found to have repeatedly hidden evidence unfavorable to their client....
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