Tribes Urge ND Court To Keep Voting Map Claims Alive
By Joyce Hanson ( September 4, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Nation asked a federal court Friday to reject the North Dakota secretary of state's bid to throw out their claims that the state's 2021 legislative map dilutes Native American voting power....
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