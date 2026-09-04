Exclusion Extinguishes PPE Maker's PFAS Coverage Bid

By Hope Patti ( September 4, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A commercial general liability insurer owes no coverage to a personal protective equipment manufacturer sued by firefighters who said the company's gear exposed them to forever chemicals, an Ohio federal court ruled, finding that the claimed injuries fall under an occupational disease exclusion....
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